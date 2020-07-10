Search for Naya Rivera now classified a ‘recovery operation’

Naya Rivera‘s body “may never come back up,” police have said.

The 33-year-old actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, when her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California.

The incident has now been classified as a “recovery operation,” with Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue admitting there is “no way to really say” what happened.

He said: “If the body is entangled on something beneath the water, it may never come back up.

“There’s no way to really say. We’re putting our best foot forward to try and locate her, we’re using all the assets that are available to us including technology like sonar.”

But he insisted the police are doing “everything [they] can” to find the “Glee” star.

He added: “We’re relying on their expertise to help us in that endeavor. We’re going to do everything that we can to find her.”

Rivera’s fellow “Glee” star Heather Morris is “holding onto hope” that her friend will be brought home “in a swift and speedy recovery.”

She told “E!”: “It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown.

“I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything, and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat when the vessel was discovered, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Divers have had difficulty seeing in the water, which has made the operation a “slow process.”

Continue reading on the next page.