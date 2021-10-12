Naya Rivera wrongful death lawsuit to proceed

A California judge has allowed the family of actress Naya Rivera to proceed with their wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County. The Glee actress drowned on July 8, 2020, while boating in Lake Piru with her 3-year-old son, Josey, who was later found safe inside the boat with his life jacket on.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Ryan Dorsey, the Glee star’s ex and father of their son, claims the county failed to provide adequate safety measures to Rivera and their son before they ventured off on their water outing. Ventura County had refuted the claims and asked a judge to block the lawsuit but the judge decided the case will go forward, which could award the family millions if they prevail.

Dorsey’s lawsuit claims the boat was “not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or life-saving devices.”

The lawsuit also claims there were no signs warning of the dangerous conditions of the lake and that Rivera and her son were not advised to wear a life jacket. The county denied that claim and a boat rental employee at the time said she declined the vest but one was put on board anyway.

On a lighter note, Josey turned 6-years-old on Sept. 17. Dorsey also posted a heartfelt tribute to Rivera on the anniversary of her death this summer giving her an update on their baby boy.

“Today … A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…Fly high, Rest In Peace, knowing he’s doing 👍 ok…he’s being raised right, and he’s got a lot of family and people around him that love him, and you. 🖤💔💙🖤,” Dorsey wrote.

Check out a few photos of Josey’s birthday festivities below.