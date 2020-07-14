Tia Mowry-Hardrict, NeNe Leakes and other celebrities mourn Naya Rivera

As police confirmed the death of missing actress Naya Rivera on Monday, July 13, messages and tributes in her honor started flooding the internet. Rivera, who was 33 years old, had been acting since she was a child appearing on many sitcoms like “Full House,” The Royal Family,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and more. Her industry friends and peers reflected on the moments they were able to spend with the actress.

In a touching post, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared some of her fondest memories of Rivera, who was 6 years old when they met. She posted an image of her younger brother Tahj Mowry and Rivera working together on the set of the ’90s sitcom “Smart Guy.” He was the closest to Rivera as they grew up in the industry together and they eventually dated.

NeNe Leakes, who worked with Rivera on “Glee” shared a collection of photos of them together over the years. She wrote, “I was praying for a miracle! I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad.”

B2K lead singer Omarion reflected on his encounter with Rivera early in his career. “The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind,” wrote the singer.

Kellie S. Jackson Williams who played Laura Lee Winslow on “Family Matters” shared her condolences with a picture of her and Rivera on the set of the show which aired from 1989-1998.

Actress Viola Davis wrote, “The loss is too much” as she shared an old photo of Rivera holding her son.

Kehlani explained how she loved Rivera’s singing in “Glee.”