Tia Mowry-Hardrict, NeNe Leakes and other celebrities mourn Naya Rivera
As police confirmed the death of missing actress Naya Rivera on Monday, July 13, messages and tributes in her honor started flooding the internet. Rivera, who was 33 years old, had been acting since she was a child appearing on many sitcoms like “Full House,” The Royal Family,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and more. Her industry friends and peers reflected on the moments they were able to spend with the actress.
In a touching post, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared some of her fondest memories of Rivera, who was 6 years old when they met. She posted an image of her younger brother Tahj Mowry and Rivera working together on the set of the ’90s sitcom “Smart Guy.” He was the closest to Rivera as they grew up in the industry together and they eventually dated.
My Naya! I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to parties introducing me to the most wild drink I’ve ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn’t handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us walking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot. I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel. 🙏🏽
NeNe Leakes, who worked with Rivera on “Glee” shared a collection of photos of them together over the years. She wrote, “I was praying for a miracle! I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad.”
SWIPE: I was praying for a miracle! I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad. This hurts! I will hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times, the laughs and the way we would cut up on set. Those were fun times! Please pray for Naya’s family🙏🏾ripnayarivera #lifeisshort #bigsis
B2K lead singer Omarion reflected on his encounter with Rivera early in his career. “The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind,” wrote the singer.
💜🤎🧡. I’m so glad that I got the chance to show up in your journey & you in mine. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. My deepest sympathies to your family & love ones. Thank you for this moment right here. Swipe left for our last laugh 💜Rest peacefully Naya. Asé Asé.
Kellie S. Jackson Williams who played Laura Lee Winslow on “Family Matters” shared her condolences with a picture of her and Rivera on the set of the show which aired from 1989-1998.
Actress Viola Davis wrote, “The loss is too much” as she shared an old photo of Rivera holding her son.
Kehlani explained how she loved Rivera’s singing in “Glee.”
the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera
God cover and hold her loved ones!
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020