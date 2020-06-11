NeNe Leakes suggests more White Bravo stars should be fired for racism

According to a not-so-subtle Instagram post by outspoken OG NeNe Leakes, more heads are going roll down the street from Bravo headquarters due to racism.

It has already been widely reported that Bravo fired “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after a race-based scandal with fellow star Faith Stowers. According to the Daily Mail, Schroeder and Doute, who are White, called the police as part of a prank saying that Stowers, who is Black, committed a crime that they knew she did not. Schroeder and Doute later boasted about their prank on social media as well as on a podcast called “B—- Bible.”

Bravo, upon learning of the 2012 prank this month, immediately terminated Schroeder and Doute from “Vanderpump Rules,” despite their tortuous apologies, CNN reported.

Now, Leakes has poked her head up in the matter, claiming that there are more figurative skeletons buried on the grounds surrounding Bravo’s vast campus and threatening to show the social media police what closet door they should break down to find the other bodies.

Fans are frothing at the mouth in anticipation, anxious for Leakes to pull back the sheets and point out other Bravo stars’ improprieties and missteps. “I’m listening but say it loud for the people in the back,” one fan penned in the comments section. “Spill spill spill please 🙌🏼,” added another. “🗣Speak on it!” encouraged a third.

Leakes has yet to pull out any receipts or discuss the scenarios she’s referring to, but “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Bravo fans are teeming with angst for her to expose folks.

“Ramona should be next,” one fan suggested, calling out Ramona Singer, a longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“YES HONEY LET THEM KNOW WE WANT @mrjaxtaylor @brittany @lalakent too. I’ll have my people call your people,” added another fan referring to more members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.