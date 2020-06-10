RHOA star Marlo Hampton organized a Bravo Black Lives Matter PSA

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Marlo Hampton, is using her platform to connect and uplift the Black community during a time of reflection and revolution.

Hampton championed a video PSA in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement and invited fellow Black women who also star on Bravo TV to participate.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, she shared the video clip on her Instagram with the caption, “When Black Women Come Together, Incredible Things Happen!!”

The video, filmed in black and white, features a constant background chant, “No justice, no peace.”

Hampton appears on the screen alongside her two nephews as she poses the question, “Until we receive justice, how can there be peace?”

She continues, “We can no longer be silent. We must educate ourselves and others around us. We have to get uncomfortable now in order to get comfortable for lifetimes to come.”

The video continues with messages from the Black women of RHOA, Real Housewives of Potomac, and Married To Medicine.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Jackie Walters and more joined the PSA.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe and their children, shared their video message.

Following her introduction, where she stated that her life matters, her kids said, “Our lives matter.” Her husband ended by saying, “Black lives matter.”

All of the stars appeared on screen and bellowed in unison, “Black Lives Matter.”

Hampton closed out the video by asking people to donate to the organizations championing change, including Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the American Civil Liberties Union ACLU.

