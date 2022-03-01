Queen Latifah pays tribute to late brother in social media post

Queen Latifah has paid tribute to her late brother on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The 51-year-old actress — who lost her brother Lance Owens, Jr. in a motorcycle accident back in 1992 took to Instagram to honor him on Tuesday in what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Alongside a throwback picture of herself posing with her brother, she wrote: “To my brother Lance a.k.a. Winki my Pisces brother. We will always swim in eternity’s energy I love you to Infinity. Happy birthday!”

Her brother Lance Jr. was a policeman in East Orange, New Jersey, and died in an off-duty accident when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a moving car.

The “Hairspray” actress — whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens — opened up about the tragedy back in 2013, where she explained that her life was “rocked to the core” by her brother’s death and that she had felt “angry” at God because he did not live to see her succeed in Hollywood.

