Megan Thee Stallion transported to hospital after Tory Lanez arrested

Canadian-based rapper Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with a felony after he was allegedly caught with a concealed weapon in an incident where fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was sent to the hospital.

A Hollywood Hills, California, house party had devolved into a verbal altercation overnight as an SUV that Lanez was driving was the scene of a major argument, Variety reports. Sometime during that spat, a few shots were fired off from a gun and the SUV then reportedly took off from the scene.

A short time later, Los Angeles cops located the vehicle with l.anez and friend Megan Thee Stallion and another unidentified female. Upon conducting the traffic stop, officers noticed that Megan was suffering from a foot wound. Apparently, she had cut her foot from broken glass in the vehicle. How the glass was broken remains a mystery. But she was reportedly transported to a local hospital and treated. She is listed as a “victim” in the case, Variety reports.

Her friend, Lanez, however, was transported to the Los Angeles County Jail after an officer found a firearm in the SUV. He has been charged with a carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

This episode comes as both rappers are riding strong waves of recent success that have them cresting near the top of pop culture. Megan’s single, “Savage,” bulleted to No. 1 on the Billboard charts in June after Beyoncé guested on it.

Lanez, who is best known for his hits “Luv” and “Say It,” boasts an Instagram following of over 10 million fans. His weekly “Quarantine Radio” has a phenomenal audience of over 300K followers