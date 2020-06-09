Megan Thee Stallion performs during YouTube graduation party (video)

Megan Thee Stallion performed some of her biggest hits during the party portion of YouTube’s celebration for quarantined graduates.

The 25-year-old rap star joined graduates across the U.S. via the video-sharing platform, as she performed hit songs such as “Hot Girl Summer,” “Big Ole Freak” and “Captain Hook” to mark the special occasion.

Thee Stallion was seen sporting a neon orange bikini as she performed some eye-catching dance moves for the “Dear Class of 2020” event, which was staged online as graduates have been forced to scrap their traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to her performance, Megan teased the virtual graduation event — which also featured the likes of BTS, Katy Perry and Lizzo — on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “In this incredibly difficult time, I want to honor the Class of 2020 who will go on to create positive changes in the world. I’m humbled to be able to celebrate graduates today. (sic)”

Check out her performance below.