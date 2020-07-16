Gov. Brian Kemp called ‘evil’ for voiding face mask mandates in Georgia cities

In an effort to control the raging coronavirus cases in Georgia, several local governments decided to issue mandates where citizens would be forced to wear face masks.

However, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp used an executive order to suspend all mandates. On July 15, Kemp issued a statement that read:

“State, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, face shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or on public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order,” Kemp’s statement said.

The executive order comes one week after Kemp blasted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for issuing a mask mandate in Atlanta. On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Bottoms signed an executive order mandating that all residents wear face masks or coverings while in public places in the city of Atlanta.

Savannah became the first city in Georgia to issue a mandate requiring face masks. The city of East Point and Athens-Clarke County also passed similar orders on Tuesday, July 7.