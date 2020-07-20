 Skip to content

Russell Wilson ‘concerned’ about player safety when NFL returns

Russell Wilson is “concerned” about the NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback — whose wife Ciara is pregnant with their second child together — admitted he is extremely worried about returning to work during the global health crisis as he fears for the health of his wife, children and the other players.

He tweeted: “I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.”

