Singer Shaleyah shares new music, reveals adjustments during COVID-19

Shaleyah stands as an international recording and touring artist who represents the essence of R&B, Pop, Jazz. She has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Essence Music Festival, John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York.

The New Orleans resident is currently working on her solo EP and also remaining focused on the promotion of her new single, “Natural.” Her philosophy is that music has the power to heal, uplift, and unify people from all walks of life. Shaleyah has the heart for music and a thriving passion for health and wellness.

What have you learned most about yourself as you embark on this journey as a solo artist?

What I’ve learned about myself is that I’m much more skilled, prepared, capable, and resilient than I ever imagined. I also learned that way more people rock with me than I realized. They’ve been waiting to support me as a solo artist.

What inspired your latest single, “Natural”?

Single life inspired my single [laughs]. One morning in solitude I was thinking about what it would be like to be in an easy loving healthy relationship. So I picked up my guitar, came up with the chords, the hook, and the song almost wrote itself. “Natural” is seductive. One blogger said my single made her want to get in an entanglement [laughs].

How has COVID-19 changed things in music?

Since the ‘rona hit, she shut everything down. There is no touring for me right now. So this situation inspired me to get creative with technology and bring my other gifts to the forefront; like my passion for fitness, yoga, and wellness.

You have a performance at House of Blues New Orleans. What safety measures are being taken?

My House of Blues New Orleans Show will be live stream only. The venue is not open to the general public yet. It will stream from House of Blues New Orleans Facebook and Instagram: @HOBNola. My team and the venue’s staff are still encouraged to wear masks for safety. There’s a citywide mask mandate.

What advice do you have for new artists?

I encourage up and coming artists to learn the ever-changing landscape of the music business. Collaborate and partner with people that have aligned vision and mutual respect only. Believe in your gift without wavering while continuing to hone your craft. Sounds cliché, but you have to believe in yourself. Stand firm in your decision to be creative. Also, have someone close you trust that will be brutally honest with love.