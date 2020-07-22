15 shot at funeral in Chicago; US president responds by sending troops

The city of Chicago continues to call for an end to gun violence following a mass shooting that took place at a funeral. On July 21, a group of family and friends gathered at the Rhodes Funeral Services funeral home to pay their final respects to Donnie Weathersby, 31, according to Chicago Tribune.

Weatherby was shot and killed on July 14 in Chicago.

But during the service, which took place around 6:30 p.m., gunshots were fired at people who were at the service. Members who were at the service fired back at the suspects, which caused their car to crash. The suspects fled on foot. In all, 15 people were shot, including a bystander who was only outside to take a cigarette break. Over 60 shell casings were found at the scene, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Following the shooting, which gained national attention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared her response via Twitter.

“While families were mourning at a funeral in Auburn Gresham, cowardly gunmen opened fire, wounding 14 in a horrific mass shooting. @Chicago_Police are canvassing for evidence and street outreach teams have been deployed to provide trauma and victim support services for residents…Far too many have suffered. Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are,” Lightfoot wrote.

On July 22, the U.S. President announced that he would be sending federal troops to Chicago for a national anti-violence campaign. However, the presence of federal troops could lead to the limitation of citizen rights.

In Portland, Oregon, several reports have emerged that federal troops have detained protestors in unmarked vans without reading them their Miranda Rights, which is illegal.

Mayor Lightfoot may be prepared to take the presidential administration to court.

“I don’t put anything past this administration, which is why we will continue to be diligent and why will continue to be ready. If we need to stop them and use the court to do so, we are ready to do that,” she said during an interview with WLS.