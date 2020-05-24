T.I.’s message about the cops who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her bed
Rap boss T.I. has joined the deafening chorus of discontent calling for accountability in the shooting death of first responder Breonna Taylor by cops in the middle of the night while she slept.
Taylor was killed by a fusillade of police bullets as they executed a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13. They were reportedly working to bust a major local drug dealer in her apartment complex.
Another man had already been arrested when the three White officers burst into Taylor’s home. They said they knocked first and announced who they were, something Taylor’s mother denies. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, fired his weapon because he thought their home was being broken into. He hit an officer in the leg, prompting the police officers to open fire in his direction, striking Taylor multiple times. Afterward, the department arrested Walker and charged him with the attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.
While the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the violent episode, CNN states, prosecutors have filed to drop the charges against the boyfriend.
Tip, meanwhile, implored his 12 million Instagram followers to capitalize on the bright spotlight shining on the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.
There is no way in hell the officers responsible for murdering #breonnataylor can be allowed to walk free. Our brothers are already being killed daily, but murdering our sisters can not be tolerated! We've gone beyond the boiling point. Show up and join @attorneycrump @untilfreedom @ju.niya @colorofchange @blmlouisville to stand for sis! #fightforbreonna
As the flyer says, The Grand Hustle boss is asking citizens to assemble in front of Louisville Metro City Hall to honor Taylor on Memorial Day.
Tip’s strongly-worded post follows family attorney Ben Crump’s message on the status of the case.
