Apple to donate proceeds from John Lewis doc to National Civil Rights Museum, NMAAHC

In tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights hero and U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Apple will donate its portion of the proceeds from the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“Representative John Lewis’ life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights.”

Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, said Lewis’ life and legacy are celebrated throughout the Memphis-based museum. “This timely contribution will help expand our digital platforms, allowing us to reach many more students, parents and educators globally and to continue as a catalyst for positive social change, as Representative Lewis encouraged us all to be,” Freeman said. “We are grateful to

Apple for this incredible gift honoring him.”

Spencer Crew, interim director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, noted the Lewis was a central leader in helping to create the Smithsonian Institution-affiliated landmark, which was established by an act of Congress in 2003 and opened its doors Sept. 24, 2016, on the National Mall.

“Because of his pivotal role in American history, he understood the impact a history museum like ours could have on the world,” Crew said of Lewis. “For many years, he was the angel who kept the dream of the museum alive, and he made sure we got the presidential and congressional support needed to open in 2016. As a civil rights leader, he had a vision of what was possible for the nation. He had a similar vision for the museum, which helped make it a reality. Apple’s gift in his honor will help us continue to fulfill our mission.”

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can rent John Lewis: Good Trouble at apple.co/-goodtroubledoc on the Apple TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

They also can explore a special Spotlight collection of curated articles that remember Lewis and celebrate his legacy, as well as listen to a collection of episodes that honor his life from The New York Times, CNN, NPR, and more on Apple Podcasts at apple.co/remembering-john-lewis.

Watch the trailer for John Lewis: Good Trouble below.