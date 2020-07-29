Jess Hilarious scolded for insensitive joke about Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Jess Hilarious apparently did not read the room. The Baltimore-based comedian, who rose to fame with social media videos, took aim at Megan Thee Stallion weeks after the rapper was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

In a short video posted on her social media pages, Jess performed what she called a “reenactment” of the night Megan was shot in her feet. She provided Lanez’s point of view and also gave what she believed to be Megan’s point of view, grabbing her feet while using the female rapper’s famous ad-libs.

Jess was immediately dragged for the video after many people on social media viewed the skit as untimely and unfunny.

Jess Hilarious posting that “re-enactment” of Meg’s shooting for “entertainment purposes”, after Meg shared her feelings today, is incredibly violent and ugly. — Dr. Cokley is Job Searching… (@BrilliantBlkGrl) July 28, 2020

Jess Hilarious has a career built on messiness and pick-me rhetoric. Girl, go get some therapy so you can figure out why you don’t like yourself and other women. — Shade of Gray (@AshGray314) July 28, 2020

During an Instagram Live stream on July 27, Megan became tearful while discussing getting shot and how she is navigating success without her mother and father, who are both deceased.

“Imagine being 25 without your parents,” Megan said through tears. “My mother was my best friend. So you try to fill your space with people who you think are making you happy. It’s a lot. I was moving really fast. I wasn’t taking enough time for myself. I thought I was ready to give good energy to people. But I had to sit down and pray on it. I do feel a lot better.”

She continued, “I wasn’t protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make a diary and that’s not me. So f–k y’all and them fake a– blogs and y’all fake a– sources and my fake a– friends.”