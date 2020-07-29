Terry Crews blasted on Twitter after making up acronym for ‘C.O.O.N’

Terry Crews remains undeterred by the torrential downpour of criticism he’s gotten in the past month for renouncing the Black Lives Matter movement and saying it could lead us into a state of “Black supremacy.”

The 51-year-old “America’s Got Talent” host logged onto Twitter on Wednesday, July 28, 2020, to try to put a positive spin on a word that he has been called by many fellow Black Americans this year. The hate directed at Crews also emanates from not backing former AGT host Gabrielle Union, and for admonishing Blacks to focus more on Black-on-Black crime instead of police brutality.

Therefore, to show that the word “coon” and all of its negative connotations can be flipped to represent something positive, Crews came up with this statement on Twitter.

CONQUER

OUR

OWN

NEGATIVITY — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 28, 2020

Needless to say, Crews’ phrase was not received very well by the vast majority of the respondents, and they fired back at the muscular “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor with relentless aplomb.

Kanye must be off today. — Carlos Harris (@PushaCee) July 28, 2020

One person said a Crews trade to the other team is mandatory at this point:

We the Black Delagation, trade Terry Crews to the southernmost continent of Antarctica for one penguin. pic.twitter.com/oiHZCFZmS3 — Saints Fan (@pimpnaintBREESz) July 28, 2020

One fan questioned why Crews would even contemplate using such a word.

“Sir! Have You looked at the ACRONYM Of Your message/Thought/Movement. I love your work and Family values but do not agree with You on some of Your stances, But this Acronym is Not You. It’s an outdated Term used to tear each other down.”

Crews quickly responded to the Twitter follower: “I agree. That word is horrible. But I’ve learned to catch the lemons thrown at you, Make lemonade. Then make lemon bars. Make a lemon scented hand sanitizer, sell the rinds in the spice aisle for bbq lemon pepper wings then take the seeds and grow more lemon trees.”

Crews’ rationale for using “coon” in a tweet hardly helped to abate the trampling he’s getting on the social media platform, however.

This the only explanation at this point. pic.twitter.com/rteSnV5Co1 — The Megan (@MegYuup) July 28, 2020

You really tried to make “Coon” into something it ain’t 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y4xIRQs6AZ — Simon Says Lets Play😈😇 (@poet_slime) July 28, 2020

Somebody change Terry Crews batteries he's buggin #terrycrews — TABBIE2TYMES (@TabbieUmlaleli) July 29, 2020

Another responder mocked Crews with this acronym:

“Cursing

Out

Offensive

N—-s … Go to hell #terrycrews.”

Crews did have some supporters for his controversial tweet: