Terry Crews under fire again for latest Black Lives Matter tweet

By Terry Shropshire | July 1, 2020 |

Terry Crews (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Either Terry Crews is a masochist who derives pleasure from receiving pain, or he just enjoys trolling Black America every week with some absurd and outlandish social media post.

This is the sentiment many Twitter fans shared after the “America’s Got Talent” host fired off yet another tweet that got him summarily smacked down.

Without solicitation or public provocation, Crews, 51, posted this tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement that even some of his celebrity contemporaries found bizarre:

This latest tweet comes about a week after Crews posted about his concern that the Black Lives Matter movement could possibly metamorphose into some form of Black supremacy. The “Brooklyn-Nine-Nine” star was trampled on Twitter for those peculiar posts as well.

This time, actress Holly Robinson Peete began the onslaught against the former NFL player and star of Friday After Next, questioning his curious world outlook.

Many other social media users piled on Crews, who is also known for other comedies, including “Everybody Hates Chris,” Are We There Yet?, Idiocracy, White Chicks and The Longest Yard. This follows the pummeling Crews suffered after he failed to support former AGT judge Gabrielle Union when she raised concerns about alleged racism and sexism on the set of the popular TV show.

 

 

 

One person summarized the sentiments of many when she wrote: Y’all I’ve stayed away from this, but I just have to know – What the actual f— is up with #TerryCrews? Why is he so fixated on keeping black people “in our place”? Has he internalized white supremacy so much that he actually fears black equity? Because his tweets suggest that.” 

 

 

 

 


