Terry Crews under fire again for latest Black Lives Matter tweet

Either Terry Crews is a masochist who derives pleasure from receiving pain, or he just enjoys trolling Black America every week with some absurd and outlandish social media post.

This is the sentiment many Twitter fans shared after the “America’s Got Talent” host fired off yet another tweet that got him summarily smacked down.

Without solicitation or public provocation, Crews, 51, posted this tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement that even some of his celebrity contemporaries found bizarre:

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

This latest tweet comes about a week after Crews posted about his concern that the Black Lives Matter movement could possibly metamorphose into some form of Black supremacy. The “Brooklyn-Nine-Nine” star was trampled on Twitter for those peculiar posts as well.

This time, actress Holly Robinson Peete began the onslaught against the former NFL player and star of Friday After Next, questioning his curious world outlook.

Terry😡 we trying to “matter” and get to “equal” and you are worried about better?? 🛑 🤫 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) June 30, 2020

Many other social media users piled on Crews, who is also known for other comedies, including “Everybody Hates Chris,” Are We There Yet?, Idiocracy, White Chicks and The Longest Yard. This follows the pummeling Crews suffered after he failed to support former AGT judge Gabrielle Union when she raised concerns about alleged racism and sexism on the set of the popular TV show.

Where is he even getting this idea of "black supremacy" and why does the notion of black people being treated better scare him so much?? — Laurd Dripxotic the Wise Guy (@burger_film) June 30, 2020

I have 2 words that describes him. Uncle Tom! — Terence Smith (@TerenceMaynard2) July 1, 2020

Black supremacists? What does that even mean? Are white people afraid that we will enslave or Jim Crow them if we get some equality? — Thomas Riddle (@EddyHendergrass) June 30, 2020

Terry. what in the actual hell? this is the very definition of a strawman argument. why would you suggest a movement created to advocate for the prosecution of cops/citizens responsible for racially motivated killings could some how morph into “we’re better” pic.twitter.com/VmPbHiryAe — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) June 30, 2020

One person summarized the sentiments of many when she wrote: Y’all I’ve stayed away from this, but I just have to know – What the actual f— is up with #TerryCrews? Why is he so fixated on keeping black people “in our place”? Has he internalized white supremacy so much that he actually fears black equity? Because his tweets suggest that.”

If #terrycrews was a scene out of a 1972 blaxploitation movie Trick Baby: https://t.co/t4uN664QIu pic.twitter.com/I2kXQsYBeQ — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) June 30, 2020