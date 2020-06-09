Terry Crews urges people not to ‘suffer from groupthink’

Terry Crews has defended his recent comments about “Black supremacy” and urged people to “not suffer from groupthink.”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor has responded after backlash over his recent tweets about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement following almost two weeks of global protests following the death of George Floyd.

Over the weekend, he initially wrote: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

On Monday, June 8, 2020, the 51-year-old star again sought to clarify his remarks and explained they came from “a spirit of love and reconciliation.”

He tweeted: “Please know that everything I’ve said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people.

“I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other.

“I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you.”

His comments come after Minneapolis native George Floyd died after a police officer — who has since been sacked from the force and has been charged with second-degree murder — knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Meanwhile, Crews has opened up this week about his experiences as a Black man in the United States.

He explained: “I’ve been victimized since I was kid. I mean, being a Black man in America, there’s so many things that I had to blink past in order to make it and continue to exist.

“Most of the time as Black men, we are not recognized as victimized until we’re dead…

“Any sudden move could mean my life. I know this because no one’s going to talk to me. They’re just going to shoot.”