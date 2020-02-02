Dwyane Wade blasts Terry Crews’ apology to his wife Gabrielle Union

Basketball legend Dwayne Wade is not here for Terry Crews’ flip-flopping on the issue of a toxic environment permeating the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Crews, who hosts the popular show, came out and apologized to former “AGT” judge Gabrielle Union for not having her back initially and actually “‘throwing her under the bus” by contradicting her. He told the “Today” show that he had never exprienced racism on the “AGT” set. In fact, Crews claimed it was the “most diverse” place he’s been in during his 20 years on the show.

When Union, 47, and fans pummeled Crews on social media, the “Brooklyn 99″ star was initially defiant, saying his wife was the only person he had to please. But then Crews reversed his course and said that he let Union and Black women down by being oblivious to their pain and struggle.

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed to acknowledge the pain of other people. Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say,” Crews said on Twitter.

“I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience.

“It was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did.”

The abrupt 180-degree turn has Union’s husband D-Wade’s head spinning – and rolling his eyes. D-Wade responded to Crews with this retort.

