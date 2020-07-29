Tiffany Haddish fears bringing children into a racist world

Tiffany Haddish teared up as she admitted she fears bringing a child into a world where racism is still prevalent.

The Like A Boss actress admitted that while “part” of her would love to start a family, she would “hate to give birth” to “someone that looks like [her]” as she would fear they could be “hunted or killed” one day because of the color of their skin.

Appearing on Carmelo Anthony‘s “What’s In Your Glass?,” she explained: “I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies.

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me…knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed.”

The 40-year-old star says now is the time to “come together” and fight against racism.

She continued: “Like, why would I put someone through that?

“And White people don’t have to think about that. It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit — and maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”

It’s something Haddish has been campaigning for her entire career.

