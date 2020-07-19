Tiffany Haddish shows off shorn head (photo)

Comedic actress Tiffany Haddish mowed down the golden locks on her head last week while her followers watched on Instagram.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old Girls Trip and Night School star showed off her new dome that has been waxed and buffed to a near shine. With a hint of lipstick, eyeliner and eyebrow pencil decorating her pretty face, Haddish glowed.

Haddish said that when the water hits her shaven head these days, it is like “kisses from God.”

No less than eccentric singer Erykah Badu praised Haddish for relinquishing her flowing tresses in favor of her sanity and serenity. “Necessary ❤️,” Badu penned in the comments section.

“I feel really, really good,” Haddish said on IG last week as she began chopping her hair off. “If anything I’ve gained so much mind. So much peace.”

It’s not that Haddish was looking for anyone’s blessing or endorsement for a switch-up that she said was a long time coming. In fact, she derides her critics for thinking that she shaved her head to deal with some sort of tumult.

“Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,’ she’s gotta have a mental problem?” Haddish on the IG video.

“Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I’m not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing. I know every single part of my body,” she continued. “I know where every single mole is. Anybody that’s ever done my hair has heard me say it … anybody that knows me knows me, knows I’ve been talking about this for a long time, okay?”

Haddish’s celebrity crew quickly pulled up on her IG page to let her know they support her move.

Kelly Rowland wrote, “She don’t need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous! ❤️”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “Let ‘em know!”

Comedian Tony Baker exclaimed, “WELCOME TO THE CREW TIFF!!!!!!! WE OUT HERE!!! 🔥.”

“You look beautiful Tiff!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” added comedian Ali Wong.

