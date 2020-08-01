Houston spa owner Lebrina Johnson touts the importance of self-care

Lebrina Johnson is the owner of Houston-based Pure Vichy Spa.

After dropping out of college when she learned she was pregnant, Johnson began to work at her mother’s hair salon, making her the fifth generation of women in her family to work as a hairstylist. While that wasn’t her dream job initially, the experience opened her eyes to the high-demand hair extension market. That prompted Johnson to launch her own brand of virgin hair extensions, Pure Strandz.

Over the next eight years, she continued styling hair and selling extensions but yearned to take the next step in her entrepreneurial journey. In 2017, she opened Pure Vichy Spa in Houston’s upscale River Oaks neighborhood. The spa offers a variety of services, including facials, massages, and microdermabrasion. Johnson also is dedicated to giving back to the community and offers spa treatments to displaced mothers and breast cancer survivors annually.

Rolling out spoke with Johnson about her spa business and the importance of self-care.

What inspired you to open a spa?

The inspiration behind opening a spa was my love and admiration for what self-care could do for my overall wellness and mental state. I did not grow up knowing anything as it relates to spas. As I grew older and discovered what spas were, it changed my world.

What sets your spa apart from others?

What sets our spa apart from others is the instant feeling of coming into a safe haven. We take pride in treating our guests like family and performing at the highest level, while always putting customer service first.

What is the importance of self-care?

Self-care is the allowance to feel whole and in tune with yourself. This also inviting your body to experience overall wellness, which starts in the mind. We all need great mental health. Without it, we cannot be or become our best selves.

