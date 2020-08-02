 Skip to content

Lisa Bonet’s ex Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa happy birthday; Twitter melts

August 2, 2020

Jason Momoa (Image source: Instagram – @prideofgypsies)

The fact that Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz could wish her current husband Jason Momoa a “happy birthday” while posing in a photo with him is beyond most people’s ability to comprehend.

Many also found it remarkable that Bonet is the one trending at the top of Twitter when she is not even in the photo.

Kravitz, 56, and Bonet, 52, were married from 1987 to 1993 and had their daughter Zoe, 31, in 1988.

Bonet and Momoa, 41, who starred in the No. 1 movie Aquaman in 2018, reportedly started dating in 2005 and eventually married in 2017. They have two children together, Lola, 13, Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Many fans cannot fathom how Kravitz and Momoa are now very good friends with Kravitz saying on “Oprah’s Master Class” that he and Bonet are now “best friends.”

Social media melted at the public display of brotherly love between the two men and wondered what Bonet did right in her life to attract these two “incredibly sexy” men in her life.

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s daughter Zoe Kravitz also wished her stepfather a happy birthday as well on her Instagram page.

happy birthday papabear! i love you. ❤️ @prideofgypsies

Because of the ceaseless fascination with the trio’s deep friendship, Kravitz explained to London’s The Times in 2019 that it was a concerted effort on his part to reconcile his broken relationship with Bonet. During that process, he and Momoa formed an unbreakable bond.

“We took the time so that we could become best friends again,” Kravitz said. “Our families are blended. I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Meanwhile, social media was giddy with their public displays of affection for one another.

 

 

 

 

 



