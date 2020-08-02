Lisa Bonet’s ex Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa happy birthday; Twitter melts

The fact that Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz could wish her current husband Jason Momoa a “happy birthday” while posing in a photo with him is beyond most people’s ability to comprehend.

Many also found it remarkable that Bonet is the one trending at the top of Twitter when she is not even in the photo.

Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love. 📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/mPVgpFeri1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2020

Kravitz, 56, and Bonet, 52, were married from 1987 to 1993 and had their daughter Zoe, 31, in 1988.

Bonet and Momoa, 41, who starred in the No. 1 movie Aquaman in 2018, reportedly started dating in 2005 and eventually married in 2017. They have two children together, Lola, 13, Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Many fans cannot fathom how Kravitz and Momoa are now very good friends with Kravitz saying on “Oprah’s Master Class” that he and Bonet are now “best friends.”

Social media melted at the public display of brotherly love between the two men and wondered what Bonet did right in her life to attract these two “incredibly sexy” men in her life.

Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma. pic.twitter.com/9mXY6h9pFi — Samantha (@erin_samantha07) August 1, 2020

When your fine ex bae send your fine new bae a Happy Birthday post…Lisa Bonet pic.twitter.com/uG9qkLh0SW — Nikki C (@AlterEgoNikole) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s daughter Zoe Kravitz also wished her stepfather a happy birthday as well on her Instagram page.

Because of the ceaseless fascination with the trio’s deep friendship, Kravitz explained to London’s The Times in 2019 that it was a concerted effort on his part to reconcile his broken relationship with Bonet. During that process, he and Momoa formed an unbreakable bond.

“We took the time so that we could become best friends again,” Kravitz said. “Our families are blended. I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Meanwhile, social media was giddy with their public displays of affection for one another.

Best buddies cuddling 😉 you're both extraordinary! Joyeux anniversaire!🎂😘 pic.twitter.com/TNZgjCXXAX — Annaëlle Claudel (@AnnaelleClaudel) August 1, 2020

Everyone think Lisa Bonet is lucky and she is but she’s obviously special and Jason and Lenny are the lucky ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/fFPnV5tI6G — Since1985 (@Since19854) August 1, 2020

I need that Lisa Bonet prayer. She's been blessed to be loved by those two fine men. pic.twitter.com/8GVfrjRSrf — Stephanie. (@qsteph) August 1, 2020