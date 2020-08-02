Logic says Joe Budden bullied him for not being ‘Black enough’ to be a rapper

Logic revealed that he was bothered by Joe Budden’s critique of his rap skills. During an interview with HOT 97, the mixed-race rapper shared how he was affected by Budden’s words.

During an episode of his podcast in 2019, Budden, who often presents strong opinions about hip-hop, said Logic was “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.”

Budden eventually apologized. “I’m sorry, man. Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And for that, I want to apologize,” he said.

Logic told HOT 97 that he didn’t hear the apology.

“I didn’t see the apology,” Logic said. “I didn’t see his review of the album or any of this. I literally have no issue with Joe Budden … I’ve never met him. I don’t know him.”

Logic continued, “He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.” He added that, though Budden may not believe his dialogue is that harsh, it carries a heavy burden on people. “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”

Logic, who has said he’s dealt with mental health issues, recently revealed that he would be retiring from rap.