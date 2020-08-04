Megan Thee Stallion to drop hot new single with Cardi B (photo)

If you don’t know by now that Megan Thee Stallion is the premiere pop culture phenomenon, then you just don’t pay attention to music.

Megan, 25, who just scored a blockbuster No. 1 single with the remix of her smash hit “Savage” with Beyoncé, is now about to drop a hot new joint with fellow rap superstar Cardi B.

According to Thee Stallion’s Instagram page, which boasts 13 million followers, Megan and Cardi, 27, will unveil the cut, “WAP,” on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The IG post, which Cardi also shared with her 71 million IG fans, is a funky and fun mix with the two stars’ hair woven together into the shape of a pyramid.

Back in May, Stallion’s cut with Queen Bey represented her first No. 1 hit and was counted as Beyoncé’s seventh chart-topper. In the process, Jay-Z’s wife joins Mariah Carey as the only artists to reach No. 1 in each of the past four decades — that’s the ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and now the ’20s — on the Hot 100, Billboard magazine noted.