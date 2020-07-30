Beyoncé and Rihanna send love and flowers to Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé and Rihanna have sent flowers to Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old rapper was hospitalized after sustaining wounds “as a result of a crime that was committed against” her.

And Megan has been inundated with well-wishes since the incident, and this week she revealed her “Savage” remix collaborator, Beyoncé, sent her some flowers with a sweet message.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker shared a screenshot of a tweet by Chart Data which stated that their remix has sold over three million copies worldwide, along with a snap of the beautiful bouquet on Instagram.

The note from the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker — whose husband Jay-Z is the boss at Megan’s record label Roc Nation — reads: “Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyonce.”

And Megan captioned the post: “thank y’all. (sic)”

Rihanna also sent a floral gift to the rapper, who is an ambassador for her Savage X Fenty brand, and included a get well soon message.

The “Work” hitmaker wrote: “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!

“Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!

“Love Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.”

Just days ago, Megan revealed she was shot in both feet in what was the “worst experience of [her] life”— and she blasted those poking fun at her.

