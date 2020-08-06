Kanye West helped by Republicans to get on several state ballots

Kanye West is being aided by multiple Republican operatives to get on the presidential ballot in several states.

In short, the GOP is helping a man who has never voted in his life, who has demeaned abolitionist heroes like Harriet Tubman, who has said being in slavery was a choice and who is apparently in the throes of a severe mental episode.

According to The New York Times, Republican allies and those with current and former ties to the 45th president — including those who were identified as engaging in criminality — are working feverishly to get Kanye on the ballots in several Midwestern states.

The obvious inference by the Times is that members of the GOP hope that Kanye siphons off votes from Democratic nominee Joe R. Biden Jr.

The New York Times comes with receipts to support its accusations:

On one account, the newspaper repeats what the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting, that at least five people who are working on the West campaign bid in Wisconsin have ties to the president.

The Times also pinpoints attorney Lane Ruhland, who worked on the president’s campaign in 2016, as the person who delivered ballot signatures to Wisconsin election officials.



Another man, Mark Jacobs, pleaded guilty to voter fraud charges in 2018 while operating for the California Republican Party. He is now gathering signatures for Kanye’s campaign in Arkansas, Ohio, and West Virginia, the Times reports.

This comes as Newsweek posted on its Twitter page that 50 percent of White Americans would vote for the sitting president if the election were held today, which was retweeted by former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill: