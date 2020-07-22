Kanye West claims he’s been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for 2 years

Kanye West claims he’s been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

The 43-year-old rap star — who has North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — has revealed he’s already tried to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room.

Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye — who recently announced he was running to become the next president of the United States — wrote: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ (sic)”

Kim, 39, and Mill both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.

And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he believes Kim was “out of line.”

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them??? (sic)”

In a subsequent tweet, Kanye likened Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

He said: “I tgot 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me (sic)”

The award-winning rapper described Jenner as representing “White supremacy.”

Kanye posted screenshots of some of his recent exchanges with his mother-in-law, in which she asks him to return her calls.

His caption read: “White supremacy at its highest no cap (sic)”

In a separate tweet, Kanye also alleged that Michael Jackson was murdered.

