DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 20 injured

A large annual block party and cookout in southeast Washington, D.C., became the scene of carnage when multiple shooters opened fire on the crowd of hundreds, killing a teen father and injuring at least 20 others.

According to WUSA9, a CBS affiliate, several gunmen were responsible for the shooting that popped off at a large block party on DuBois Place at approximately 12:30 a.m. EST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, July 9, 2020. Metropolitan DC Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed 20 people were injured in the shooting.

The one person killed was 17-year-old Christopher Brown, relatives told WUSA9. The teen was a father to one child with another on the way, according to cousin Octavia Brown.

Nine others were reportedly rushed to area hospitals.

#BREAKING cont: neighbors say there was a big block party here yesterday that started around 5. Blocks of streets were crowded with people. They tell us they heard multiple gunshots. Still waiting to get official update from police. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bj2W7aO5Xk — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 9, 2020

“We have got to start being a part of the solution,” said John Ayala, the grandfather of 11-year-old Davon McNeal who was shot and killed on July 4, not far from the site of this shooting.

“D.C. is under siege,” Ayala added.

Some others on social media pondered the wisdom of holding the annual block party in the middle of a surging pandemic that featured little to no social distancing and scattered mask usage.