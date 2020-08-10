Steph Curry’s daughters slay as they dance like Beyoncé (video)

NBA player Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s daughter Riley has been showing off her star-like personality at basketball games and press conferences since she was a toddler. The now 8-year old now has the dance moves to match her personality.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Ayesha shared a video Riley and her sister Ryan, 5, dancing to the song, “Already” from the soundtrack curated by Beyoncé, The Lion King: The Gift.

In the video that Ayesha Curry captioned “A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are LOVING Black Is King,” Riley strikes a pose in the bed of a pickup truck while Ryan is perched on the tailgate looking fierce.

Wearing a yellow printed outfit with a black-and-white jacket and a pair of sunglasses, Riley began showing off the choreography from Beyoncé’s visual album, Black Is King that was just released on Disney+.

As she hit move after move, it was clear that Riley had practiced long and hard to dance like Queen Bey.

Ryan, who sported a Burberry dress, a black jean jacket, red lipstick, and sunglasses provided the background vocals as her sister danced.

The video has earned two million views and received lots of praise from celebrity friends and fans who were impressed by the sassy sisters.

“Yesssss lil mamas,” wrote Lori Harvey.

“WOW!!! they’re stars,” wrote Beyoncé’s proteges Chloe x Halle.

“Obsessed,” Gabrielle Union shared.

“I. Am. Here. For. Alla. Dis,” Yvonne Orji expressed.

“Wooowwwwww love this,” commented La La Anthony.