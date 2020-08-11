Comedian D.L. Hughley convinced Kanye often fakes mental illness (video)

There have been soft whispers swirling through the streets of urban America that Kanye West is capitalizing off of his own mental illness designation to sabotage the political process to ensure the reelection of the presidential incumbent.

Comedian D.L. Hughley, 57, who is as famous for being bitingly blunt as he is for making your liver quiver with his jokes, came right out and accused West, 42, of faking his bipolar disorder many times to achieve a certain objective.

“There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” Hughley told Chanel Omari on “FanRoom Live.”

He added: “Kanye West, you don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery, and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves.”

Many urbanites recoiled with disgust when West, 43, said in a controversial TMZ interview in 2018, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

Hughley, a legendary Original Kings of Comedy alum, said many of West’s moves lately, which include acting out on the national stage in indecipherable rants and Twitter tirades, are calculated.

“He’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people,” Hughley said. “He talks about people that he knows he can get away with, and then he’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political form. He’s not so ill that he takes $5 million in PPP payments, so he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purpose.”

Hughley added that there is are common denominators and character traits that tie Kanye and the current president together.

“To me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump, so it makes sense that they’re attracted to one another,” Hughley explained. “They’re both immoral. They’re both demagogues.”

