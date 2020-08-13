Lauryn Hill’s daughter discloses brutal childhood whippings; father responds

Legendary singer Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley created a brushfire of controversy when she went public with her childhood beatings from her mother that she described as brutal from a “very, very angry woman” who was “unapproachable.”

Selah Marley, 21, delivered a two-hour Instagram where she gave painstaking details of trauma-inducing beatdowns from her iconic mother as well as her road to recovery and reconciliation. And she also portrayed her father, Rohan Marley, as being mostly idle and absent during her upbringing.

During the confessional and testimonial, Selah Marley spilled the acidic contents of her soul that have subsequently burned her parents.

“I have a form of split personality to some degree. I mean not to like, you know, diagnose myself, but just a form of split because it’s like, a part of me stopped growing at the age that my dad left,” Selah Marley said.

“I feel like something just stopped or maybe it never grew, it never developed…especially when it comes to men, like males in my life. They bring out this dark, dark, dark thing inside of me because I feel like I need them…like I hurt them because I’m mad at them, because I’m mad at my father for not being around but I need them because I don’t have a father so I need someone.”

The singer’s father, Rohan Marley, has since lauded his daughter for being valiant in expressing her feelings.

“Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression,” Rohan Marley penned on IG. “I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child. I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

After social media pelted her parents, Selah Marley defiantly lectured fans on IG for taking her out of context and declared that all bashing of her parents should cease and desist.

“Don’t go bashing my parents — especially my father. I never said that I did not love them. I said their shortcomings created trauma that I now need to consciously and actively heal from.”

Flip the page to check out Selah Marley’s IG confessional in full: