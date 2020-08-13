Why fans believe Porsha Williams broke up with Dennis McKinley again

Porsha Williams sent several cryptic messages over the airwaves that alarmed fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and led them to believe that she broke off her engagement with fiancé Dennis McKinley yet again.

The 39-year-old “Dish Nation” host reportedly stopped following McKinley on Instagram on Aug. 11, 2020. Remember when it was discovered last year McKinley (along her sister and mother) stopped following McKinley, fans quickly found out that Williams first had canceled their wedding plans due to McKinley’s infidelity. They eventually went through televised counseling and reconciled at the end of 2019.

Today, however, it seems to be a case of déjà vu as Williams is giving off similar signals as she did a year ago. She is photographed alone wearing a sexy, low-cut red dress. She also washed her Instagram page of all vestiges of McKinley, saved for one where he is holding up their daughter, Pilar Jhena.

In the captions, Williams wrote, in part, to her 6 million IG followers: “You was really really lucky.” But who was Williams really speaking to?

Some fans seem to think they know who, and several began speculating immediately.

One IG follower stated bluntly, “now that’s a break-up pic,” while another fan said in all caps: “PLEASE LET HIM KNOW HE LUCKED UP!”

A third person quipped, “Yeah he was” in response to Williams’ caption.

Williams has yet to respond to all the swirling speculation.

What do you make of this development? Or do you believe this is much ado about nothing?