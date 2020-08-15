John Legend among performers at the Democratic National Convention

John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and The Chicks are among those set to perform at the Democratic National Convention next week.

The “All of Me” singer will be joined by the likes of the 18-year-old chart-topping sensation, the country trio — who recently changed their name from Dixie Chicks in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement — and rapper Common for the upcoming political convention, which will take place next week.

Also on the line-up for the four-day event is Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills.

Stephanie Cutter, program executive for the convention, said in a statement: “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

Convention organizers have said the artists will perform new songs and American classics, and the event will be kickstarted on Monday (Aug. 17) by youth choir members from across the country, who will perform the National Anthem.

The Democratic National Convention — which will take place from Monday until Thursday Aug. 20 — is a presidential nominating convention, during which delegates of the Democratic Party will formally choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 presidential election.

Almost all of the convention will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, after Democrats scrapped plans for speakers to travel to host city Milwaukee.

The entertainment lineup is in line with previous Democratic conventions, which have drawn on the party’s heavy support from the entertainment industry.

Back in 2016 when the last election was held, Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel, gathered to sing “What the World Needs Now,” while some of this year’s talent — including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and John Legend — have already performed at fundraising events for presidential candidate Joe Biden.