Recently Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were in the headlines again — not about Megan’s gunshot wound to the foot or Cardi’s conversations with politicians but their collaboration and the explicit lyrics in their new single “WAP,” which is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The video for the track featured a mansion complete with breast-shaped fountains, exotic animals and cameos from celebrities. The song boasted the sampling of Frank Ski’s ’90s hit “Whores In This House” but with an interesting twist. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion leave nothing unsaid as they flaunt their sexual encounters with men.

Some celebrities in the music industry trashed the song, while devoted fans went into full protection mode of these two. Recently, in an interview with Great Britain’s Far Out magazine, CeeLo Green slammed them of being “desperate” and claiming “attention is also a drug.”

After discussing it with a female friend of mine, I looked up the lyrics online. I was appalled, entertained and shocked all at the same time. They went there — descriptive words leaving nothing to the imagination, providing full disclosure of their sexual exploits while boasting about the hypnotic elixir between their legs. It made me wonder: when is enough too much?

