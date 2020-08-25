Big Sean drops new single featuring the late Nipsey Hussle

Big Sean has released a new single featuring posthumous vocals from the late Nipsey Hussle.

“Deep Reverence” is taken from the rapper’s upcoming fifth studio album, which he has confirmed is due for release on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He tweeted alongside the artwork: “My fifth album #Detroit2 September 4th.”

Sean once again shuts down rumors of a blowout between him and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar on the song.

It was after Hussle was fatally shot last March that he decided to get in touch with the “Humble” hitmaker to resolve the miscommunication between the pair.

Sean spits: “After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information.”

Big Sean had previously insisted there was no “beef” between himself and his “Control” collaborator.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: “One of the people that, especially after Nipsey died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick.

“Me and Kendrick got a history of songs … When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing.”

Detroit 2 is the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape Detroit, which featured Kendrick, J. Cole, and French Montana.

It marks his first solo album since 2017’s I Decided.

Continued on the next page.