Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle on what would’ve been his 35th birthday

Actress Lauren London paid homage to her late, legendary life partner Nipsey Hussle in a poignant message for the fallen rap star.

The ATL and “Games People Play” star spoke publicly with her nine million Instagram fans on what would have been Hussle’s 35th birthday.

Nipsey was gunned down in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store he owned at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

‘I Miss You’ will never deep enough for the void left in my soul,” she wrote. “Yet I know you walk with me — always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie.

A reputed gang member, Eric Holder, was arrested two days later wandering in suburban Los Angeles and was quickly arrested and indicted for Hussle’s death.

London, 35, said this about the multifaceted musician, businessman, philanthropist and activist who was born Ermias Asghedom: