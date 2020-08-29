The nation was shocked at the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. On Aug. 28, it was announced that the Howard University graduate had passed at the age of 43. During his illustrious career, Boseman starred in roles that included 42, Get On Up, Marshall, Black Panther, and Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman, who reportedly died of colon cancer, was also prolific when it came to encouraging others to achieve success.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes from Chadwick Boseman that could change your life.