10 inspiring quotes from Chadwick Boseman that could change your life
The nation was shocked at the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. On Aug. 28, it was announced that the Howard University graduate had passed at the age of 43. During his illustrious career, Boseman starred in roles that included 42, Get On Up, Marshall, Black Panther, and Da 5 Bloods.
Boseman, who reportedly died of colon cancer, was also prolific when it came to encouraging others to achieve success.
Here are 10 inspiring quotes from Chadwick Boseman that could change your life.
- “You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking, you are under pressure.”
- “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ‘I used everything You gave me.”
- “Savor the taste of your triumphs today, don’t just swallow them all whole without digesting what is actually happening here. Look down over what you conquered and appreciate what God has brought you through.”
- “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.”
- “The only difference between a hero and the villain is that the villain chooses to use that power in a way that is selfish and hurts other people.”
- “Sometimes you need to get knocked down before you can really figure out what your fight is and how you need to fight it.”
- “Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you need to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path, remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”
- “You’re not free unless you can show the good and the bad, all sides of them. So to me, when I play a character, it’s important that I can show every aspect of them.”
- “I don’t know what your future is, but if you are willing to take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes, the one that’s ultimately proven to have more victory, more glory, then you will not regret it. This is your time.”