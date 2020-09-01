Cardi B becomes the new face of Balenciaga

Cardi B has become the new face of Balenciaga.

The 27-year-old rap star fronts a new campaign for the luxury fashion house, and Cardi has taken to Instagram to reveal how proud she feels to be promoting the iconic brand on billboards across the globe.

Alongside an image of her on a Balenciaga billboard at the Louvre in Paris, Cardi wrote: “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!”

The billboard features a photograph of Cardi that was shot in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the style-conscious star previously collaborated with Fashion Nova to create her own collection for the online fashion store.

And earlier this year, Cardi also teamed up with Fashion Nova to help her fans amid the coronavirus crisis.

The “WAP” hitmaker and the retailer announced plans to donate $1 million to those in need during the pandemic, with the money being spread out in $1,000 installments.

In a video, Cardi explained: “You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, ‘Is it really going to the people?’ Well we’re gonna make sure it goes to the people.”

In the caption, she wrote: “I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”

To apply, Cardi’s followers needed to submit their applications by writing a 250-word personal narrative explaining how the virus changed their lives.

Richard Saghian, the Fashion Nova founder and CEO, said at the time: “People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus.”