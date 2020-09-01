The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC 63 offers the total package and a sporty, smooth ride

The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC 63 is the total package luxury SUV and we’ve discovered just why.

The German automaker has once again reached a new level of success with their new SUV. The emergence of luxury in partnership with performance has birthed a new leader in the AMG GLC 63.

Mercedes has maintained their spot at the pinnacle of luxury vehicles here in the US and internationally for years. As the market transitioned to SUV’s and crossovers, Mercedes has answered the call with yet another powerhouse vehicle.

Here’s an inside look at the all-new AMG GLC 63.

Living room on wheels

The AMG GLC 63 features an interior that’s truly unmatched. Everything from the AMG Performance seats to the state-of-the-art cross-stitching design takes this luxurious interior to another level.

Merecedes also took a few pages out of its racing department to create a speedy-looking interior by implementing AMG badging along the headrests and throughout the cabin.

The captain’s chair

Performance and poise are the two descriptors that come to mind when enjoying the driver’s seat of this SUV. Everything from the clean silver design to the digital cluster epitomizes what Mercedes-Benz is all about.

The AMG package in this GLC 63 comes standard with a sportier gas and break pedals as well as silver-plated paddle shifters in case you’re in a hurry.

Technology

Technology plays a big part in Mercedes’ success and it is evident in the AMG GLC 63. Drivers will be refreshed to see the 12.3 inch screen display behind the steering wheel as well as the 10.25 multimedia touchscreen display.

Performance

Historically, luxury vehicles have not been expected to take the road in dramatic, sporty fashion. Mercedes has made sure that is not the case for the AMG GLC 63.

This vehicle reaches 469 hp with 479 pound-feet of torque packed inside a 4.0 twin-turbo V8 engine.

Style for price

If you’re looking to bring a crowd while getting there fast, this SUV is for you.

Whether you’re a first time Mercedes-Benz driver or a returning fan, $73,750 is a lot to swallow. However, this AMG GLC 63 is the total package plus much more.