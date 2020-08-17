The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB-250 offers unparalleled luxury

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV is proof that you can live in luxury without breaking the bank.

Mercedes has epitomized the luxury SUV market as of late and this model is no different. SUVs and crossovers are in huge demand and Mercedes has caught everyone’s attention with the all-new 2020 GLB 250.

Here are our top five reasons to consider the GLB 250 over the competition.

Interior luxury

Mercedes has traditionally been known for their sedans and comfortable ride. Now that SUVs are hot on everyone’s list, they have not compromised on their commitment to luxury and style.

The GLB 250 capitalizes on luxury by including a third row seat and premium leather stitching throughout.

Technology

With seating for seven and 35 inches of cargo space, this vehicle is perfect for any road trip. Drivers and passengers alike will enjoy the 12-speaker Burmester sound system alongside in-car Wi-Fi.

The new GLB 250 features an available 10.25-inch touchscreen display compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Safety

Mercedes delivers again by including the state-of-the-art Active Break and Attention Assist. The GLBs system can detect alerts such as pedestrians crossing at normal speeds.

The mid-size SUV is also equipped with seven air bags, offering nine-way occupant protection.

Power

Mercedes has continued its efforts to make efficiently capable SUVs over the past decade.

The GLB 250 sedan comes standard with a 2.0 4-cylinder engine offering 221 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to achieve 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

Price tag

It’s hard not to love what Mercedes has done in the SUV segment. This newest Benz comes with an affordable price tag of $36,600.

For nearly $2,000 more, buyers will be able to capture a 4-Matic version of this vehicle. Well done, Mercedes!