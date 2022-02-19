Check out Chris Benjamin’s Jeep® Grand Wagoneer collab with Jalen Rose

Chris Benjamin is head of interior design at Stellantis North America and was appointed as head of Jeep®, Wagoneer, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram Truck interior design in the summer of 2021. Benjamin leads the interior design direction for the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and lastly the 2021 Jeep Compass.

Benjamin was excited about the reveal of this brand-new model and their partnership with Jalen Rose.

What were the interiors? What were your design influences? And what were your must-haves?

We wanted to make it stand out in the marketplace and create something that felt truly unique. The biggest thing is it’s such a large vehicle. The scale is so dominating and we wanted to make sure that when you were inside you felt that we used all of the space to make it comfortable and luxurious. We’ve got this metal wing that stretches the entire length of the instrument panel. All of the screens are laid out and organized on top of it. It’s really about authenticity and materials and how we brought it all together to feel luxurious, to feel modern and to use technology. The authenticity of the materials to blend and make a beautiful product.

