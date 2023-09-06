Uncompromising luxury and performance: The 2023 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line

The 2023 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line takes Kia’s flagship SUV to new heights, combining exquisite luxury, exceptional performance, and rugged off-road capability. With its stunning design, advanced technology, and state-of-the-art features, this SUV sets a new standard in the premium SUV segment.

The Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line showcases a bold and aggressive presence on the road. Its muscular stance, distinctive grille, and intricate LED headlamps exude sophistication. The X-Line package adds exclusive exterior enhancements, including skid plates, a unique front bumper, and blacked-out exterior accents, giving it a more robust and adventurous appeal.

Step inside the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line, and you’ll be greeted by a realm of opulence. Premium Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated in the first and second rows, create a luxurious and comfortable driving experience. With standard three-row seating for up to eight passengers, the Telluride offers plenty of room for families and adventure seekers alike. The cabin is meticulously crafted, with high-quality materials and attention to detail evident throughout. Ambient lighting adds a touch of elegance to the interior ambiance.

Kia has loaded the SX-Prestige X-Line with cutting-edge technology. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, paired with the 10.25-inch touchscreen display, provides a wealth of information and intuitive control over various vehicle settings. Smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is effortless and seamless. The premium Harman Kardon sound system envelops the cabin with exceptional audio quality, making any drive more enjoyable.

Don’t be fooled by its luxurious disposition – the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line is equally capable off the beaten path. Under the hood is powered by a potent 3.8-liter V6 engine, generating 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, the Telluride exhibits robust acceleration and confident passing power. The standard all-wheel drive with torque vectoring enhances stability and traction in various driving conditions. With a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds, the Telluride is ready for any adventure you throw its way.

Kia has prioritized safety in the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line. A comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems includes features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision avoidance assist. The Telluride has earned top safety ratings, providing peace of mind for both driver and passengers.

In the 2023 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line, Kia has seamlessly blended luxury, performance, and versatility. Its attention to detail, advanced technology, and outstanding safety features make it a standout choice in the premium SUV market. Whether cruising the highways in elegance or exploring off-road trails with confidence, the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line delivers an exceptional driving experience. MSRP $51,785. Test model including options $52,785.