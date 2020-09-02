White cop suspended for using the N-word while arguing with Black man

A White police officer in Columbia, South Carolina was reprimanded for using a racial slur, according to multiple news sources. The incident occurred at the Five Points district in Columbia where people frequent bars and nightclubs on weekends.

In a video that recently emerged online, Sgt. Chad Walker, who is White, is having a heated argument with a Black man who can not be seen in the view of the camera. The two are outside of a bar in the Five Points district.

“People of color? The gentleman right there that called me a n—–,” Walker said before repeating the slur several more times.

The video eventually went viral and sparked outrage in Columbia.

Following the backlash, Walker was suspended by Chief W.H. Holbrook who released a statement about the matter.

“After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker was a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department,” Holbrook said in a statement. “The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation was inexcusable. CPD sincerely apologizes for the inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior and actions of Sgt. Walker.”

Walker’s racist language serves as another black eye for police officers nationwide. Following the killing of George Floyd and Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back, protests have erupted across the nation.

