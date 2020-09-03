Honoring Chadwick Boseman

In the words of Kendrick Lamar, “But if God got us then we gon’ be alright.”

We lost another hero: Chadwick Boseman, the epitome of Black excellence.

The bombshell news of his death sent shockwaves around the world. Our Black Panther, who made us believe in Wakanda forever is no longer on this earth. As a result, sadness and disbelief sit heavy in my heart as I struggle with the reality that at the age of 43, his life as we know it has ended.

Our community continues to fight for racial equity and justice, so this punch hurts that much more. Mind you, we are still in recovery mode from the death of Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba. Boseman’s death was the final TKO.

The pain that our community is experiencing seems to be relentless and unbearable. Boseman’s life should be a testament to us all that, regardless of the obstacles or roadblocks that are placed in front of you, let determination be at the forefront of everything you do. In life, he personified what it meant to have an unyielding faith in our abilities. Being young, gifted and Black wasn’t a hindrance but, instead, a badge that we should wear proudly every day.

The hand he was dealt was filled with trials and tribulations. In death, Boseman continued to bless us by bringing colon cancer to our attention. The myth that it’s an old man’s disease is dispelled. Now it’s time to have a conversation about cancer — the notorious silent killer.

