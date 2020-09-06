CEO and founder Marli Crowe discusses C. Suite’s new collection

Rising unemployment rates are beginning to change the traditional work environment, but fashion brands like C. Suite offer young professionals the confidence to visualize themselves climbing the corporate ladder. Founded in December 2019 by Atlanta-based tech businesswoman Marli Crowe, C. Suite is an online boutique that provides trendy and affordable work wear for millennials. Read on to find out more about Crowe and C. Suite.

What inspired you to create C. Suite?

I went to Spelman, got my degree in economics, and then I moved to Chicago after college. I was working as a corporate data analyst and I wasn’t feeling it. Then I came to Atlanta and I started my first business, which is Crowe Career Services, where I help with resumes and cover letters. I started doing that, really, kind of based on my experience in Chicago, and then I noticed a lot of my clients were always asking me where to get work clothes from and that’s when I kind of [thought], “Oh wow, there’s not really a work wear boutique for millennials.” So I started doing research and it definitely took me about a year and a half to build the brand.

Tell us about the launch of your new collection, The New Normal.

It launched on Monday, [Aug. 31], so it’s been crazy. It’s actually almost sold out so I have to restock a lot of my items. This is definitely one of my best collections yet. I’ve earned more with this collection than I did with my last two. It’s going really, really well. It just felt really needed and a lot of people are obviously working from home. I’m just accommodating my customers’ needs and where they are.

