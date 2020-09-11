Travis Scott vows to use his voice to create change while world is ‘listening’

Travis Scott has vowed to help instigate societal change “in any way.”

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker is relieved the wider world is growing to understand the injustices and inequality the Black community faces and now he knows they are “listening,” he wants to do whatever he can to make a long-lasting difference.

Speaking in his cover interview for issue four of The Face magazine: “That means we got a voice to try to make change. People are listening, you know what I mean?

“And we want to try to make sure they understand that I’m a tool. Allow me to help in any way. Let me know where we got to go show up.

“It’s a big picture. It’s like a lot of groundwork we got to do.

“You’re trying to get to a point where people are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day.

“I mean, look how many leaders we have in the Black community.”

The 28-year-old star performed at the 2019 Super Bowl at a time when many Black artists boycotted the NFL showpiece game due to the controversy surrounding former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s take-a-knee movement, but Scott insisted there was nothing to gain from refusing to be involved.

He said: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people…

“There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Meanwhile, Scott — who has 2-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner — also spoke about his enduring faith.

He said: “My grandmother and my grandfather always kept me in that. My mom and dad always. For sure, a thousand percent. I still find faith in everything.

“I mean, I’ve made records where I don’t curse. Not every song has to have a curse word in it for it to be good. So it’s not about that. And I think, even in the beginning, [Kanye’s music] was church-inspired, too.”