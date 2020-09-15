Kanye West calls himself Nat Turner, demands apology from J. Cole and Drake

The Kanye West presidential campaign continues to perplex and confound the electorate, if not keep it entertained, with his often indecipherable Twitter outbursts.

West, 43, set the social media platform ablaze when he compared himself to one of the most revered slave abolitionists ever, Nat Turner, all while brusquely commanding that J. Cole, 35, and Drake, 33, apologize to him.

“I need a publicly [sic] apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” Kanye tweeted before deleting it.

Ye did not go into detail about what J. Cole and Drake needed to apologize for. Nor did he enumerate the commonalities between himself and the iconic slave rebel. But before the public could rebound from the first tweet, the Jesus is King album architect gave them something else to digest, calling out music labels and the NBA. This time, Kanye likened himself to a famous Biblical figure:

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

And then there is this about refusing to drop any new music for his record and publishing companies:

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he wrote before he, again, later deleted the thought.

Kanye’s musings are more noteworthy these days due to his independent presidential candidacy for his newly minted Birthday Party. He initiated the latest Twitter storm and began requesting, once again, a meeting with Jay-Z, though he misspelled his government name as “Sean Carter.”

“My bad I meant Shawn … no disrespect to my big bro,” a contrite Kanye tweeted before he deleted that Twitter post as well.

According to Variety, Kanye also demanded that all Black people get with him because of his deep pockets, but later deleted it out of shame:

“I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free,” Kanye penned according to Variety, then cleaned it up later with this thought:

I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

