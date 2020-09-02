Kanye West believes God told him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the VMAs

In August 2009, Kanye West decided to interrupt Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech after she upset Beyoncé at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After Swift won the Best Female Video award for “You Belong With Me” over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” West walked on stage, jumped in front of Swift and said, “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you. I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

West shrugged his shoulders and walked off the stage, leaving viewers and everyone in attendance in shock at the gesture.

Eleven years later, West shared his thoughts on interrupting Swift during an interview with Nick Cannon on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” West told Cannon that he believes his actions were divine.

“If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” West said. “I would’ve been sitting in the back and they would’ve made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time.”

Many believed that West was drunk when he interrupted Swift as he took photos on the red carpet while drinking a bottle of Hennessy. West addressed that situation by telling Cannon, “I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

Overall, West believes that every ordeal was a plan by God to get him where he is today.

“God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the Bible,” he said. “That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.”

However, West may want to reconsider using a higher power as the reason for his personal choice to be disrespectful.