Ray J opens up about divorcing Princess Love

Ray J says filing for divorce from Princess Love was “the best thing to do.”

The 39-year-old singer entered paperwork to legally end his marriage this week, following a brief reconciliation which saw the “Love & Hip Hop” star rescind the divorce documents she filed earlier this year.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” he said: “You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her.

“I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

Ray — who has 2-year-old daughter Melody and 8-month-old son Epik with his wife — admitted he didn’t ask friends or family for advice because he wanted to avoid getting “too many opinions” on the matter, and he still isn’t sure “what’s going to happen.”

He added: “It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life.

“My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

And the “One Wish” hitmaker even suggested there was a possibility of a reconciliation for the couple, and they will have to stay in each other’s lives either way for the sake of their children.

He explained: “Even if we don’t make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we’re together for life.

“Happiness is important. I think. I’ll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids.

“With that said, we’ll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they’re in a good space, and that she’s in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well.”